Malta-born Luzzu filmmaker Alex Camilleri awarded $25,000 grant at Spirit Awards

Malta-born filmmaker Alex Camilleri, who directed Luzzu, has received a $25,000 cash grant award for emerging filmmakers from Film Independent

Camilleri received the Someone to Watch Award. The prize recognizes talented filmmakers of singular vision who have not yet received appropriate recognition.

“I am truly humbled to win the Film Independent #spiritawards 'Someone To Watch Award.' Being recognized by this institution that I so respect to join a group of filmmakers I deeply admire... words fail to capture this feeling!” Camilleri said on Facebook.

The director said that Luzzu Film was a labour of intense love: “Love that was shared by some very special folks I’m incredibly lucky to have worked with over the past four years. I wouldn't be collecting this award without the stellar efforts of so many people, including, but not limited to.”

Luzzu is centred around a struggling fisherman Jesmark who is forced to turn his back on generations of tradition and risk everything by entering the world of black-market fishing to provide for his wife and newborn baby.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival back in February, where fisherman turned actor Jesmark Scicluna, won the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award in acting.

READ MORE: Luzzu director: 'You don't need a Hollywood budget to make a good film, just a story to tell