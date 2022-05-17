Russell Crowe posts misty photo of Fort St Angelo: 'Where am I now?'

Australian actor Russell Crowe appears to be in Malta after posting a photo of Fort St Angelo engulfed in the morning mist on Tuesday.

“Where am I now?” he cryptically wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of the historical fortress inside the Grand Harbour. Many followers pointed out that he was in Malta.

Where am I now ? pic.twitter.com/0sZFwnRZz9 — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 17, 2022

He later posted a short video of the cannon firing at the Saluting Battery in the Upper Barrakka Garden in Valletta.

Crowe's connection with the island goes back to 1999 when he starred in Ridley Scott’s Roman-era epic, Gladiator, which was partly filmed in Malta. Fort Ricasoli had served as a set for ancient Rome.

Last November Crowe was in Malta for the filming of Prizefighter, a forthcoming movie about the 19th-century boxer Jem Belcher, starring Matt Hookings, Ray Winstone, Jodhi May and Steven Berkoff.