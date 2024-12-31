Ridley Scott: Malta remark was ‘an attempt at humour that unfortunately got lost’

After a throwaway remark during an interview landed him into hot water in Malta, the Gladiator director says he has always considered the island “a jewel in the Mediterranean”.

In a statement sent to MaltaToday, Ridley Scott said his comment on not going to Malta on holiday “was an attempt at humour that unfortunately got lost”.

“[…] I have spent so much time on the island over the years – working, exploring, enjoying, and watching it change and evolve – that I wouldn’t need to take a holiday there!”

He said Malta is a place of artistic inspiration for him and he hopes that Maltese culture and traditions can be preserved long-term for future generations to enjoy.

“Finally, I know I speak not just for myself but for everyone who worked on GLADIATOR II: we are grateful for Johann Grech and his team at the Malta Film Commission and look forward to our next collaboration.”

Scott has made four films in Malta over almost three decades: White Squall, Gladiator, Napoleon and Gladiator II.

However, during a conversation at the DGA with fellow director Christopher Nolan, Scott said that he “wouldn’t advise going [to Malta] on holiday”.

This sparked an uproar locally, with Opposition MP Adrian Delia calling his remark disrespectful and Labour special delegate Jason Micallef sharing the sentiment.

The Nationalist Party also went on to call for Johann Grech’s resignation in a statement.