Listen to tracks from Michael Azzopardi’s debut EP, ‘PISTOLA’

Musician Michael Azzopardi has released debut EP PISTOLA, available on Spotify and Bandcamp from 12 February.

Azzopardi’s alternative songs present an intimate and varied song arrangement, with emotionally rich and often vulnerable lyrics.

A designer and filmmaker by trade, Azzopardi put both these passions into making his own music videos and artwork for his musical releases. Listen out for that passion in songs which evoke the influences of Blur frontman Damon Albarn, Leonard Cohen and Canadian slack rock hero Mac Demarco.









Azzopardi now spends most of his time writing music and watching/drawing inspiration from films: a David Lynch fan, he draws inspiration from the filmaking legend’s work in his songs and music videos.

He is already recording a second batch of songs, also written around the same time of Pistola, and has collaborated with other artists with Cheryl Camilleri being the first, who features on Tiblagħni L-Art.

The first three tracks are currently available on YouTube. The fourth track Tiblagħni L-Art will be released on 19 February, alongside the track’s music video.

Azzopardi will be performing in various locations during the upcoming months to small audiences. A live EP launch will be announced in the coming days, produced, mixed and mastered by Ultralow Music and released under the same label.