menu

Listen to tracks from Michael Azzopardi’s debut EP, ‘PISTOLA’

Michael Azzopardi's debut EP PISTOLA will be available to stream from 12 February

laura_calleja
11 February 2021, 4:34pm
by Laura Calleja
Michael Azzopardi. Portrait by Rachel Micallef Somerville
Michael Azzopardi. Portrait by Rachel Micallef Somerville

Musician Michael Azzopardi has released debut EP PISTOLA, available on Spotify and Bandcamp from 12 February.

Azzopardi’s alternative songs present an intimate and varied song arrangement, with emotionally rich and often vulnerable lyrics.

Azzopardi's debut EP, PISTOLA
Azzopardi's debut EP, PISTOLA

A designer and filmmaker by trade, Azzopardi put both these passions into making his own music videos and artwork for his musical releases. Listen out for that passion in songs which evoke the influences of Blur frontman Damon Albarn, Leonard Cohen and Canadian slack rock hero Mac Demarco.




Azzopardi now spends most of his time writing music and watching/drawing inspiration from films: a David Lynch fan, he draws inspiration from the filmaking legend’s work in his songs and music videos.

He is already recording a second batch of songs, also written around the same time of Pistola, and has collaborated with other artists with Cheryl Camilleri being the first, who features on Tiblagħni L-Art.

The first three tracks are currently available on YouTube. The fourth track Tiblagħni L-Art will be released on 19 February, alongside the track’s music video. 

Azzopardi will be performing in various locations during the upcoming months to small audiences. A live EP launch will be announced in the coming days, produced, mixed and mastered by Ultralow Music and released under the same label.

More in Music
Listen to tracks from Michael Azzopardi’s debut EP, ‘PISTOLA’
Music

Listen to tracks from Michael Azzopardi’s debut EP, ‘PISTOLA’
Laura Calleja
Live performance of Le Pauvre Matelot in Strait Street
Music

Live performance of Le Pauvre Matelot in Strait Street
Listen to ĠENN’s new single ‘Feel’, from forthcoming EP ‘Liminal’
Music

Listen to ĠENN’s new single ‘Feel’, from forthcoming EP ‘Liminal’
Konstantin Ishkhanov: InClassica opening night performance by Martha Argerich
Music

Konstantin Ishkhanov: InClassica opening night performance by Martha Argerich
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.