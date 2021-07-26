[WATCH] Rachel Lowell releases new single 'You & I' in collaboration with producer Ryan Paul

Singer Rachel Lowell has released a new single, ‘You & I,' in collaboration with popular music producer Ryan Paul.

The talented duo might have come together specifically for this project, but they boast a very different yet refined, individual musical background.

An avid fan of dance music, 'You & I' composer and producer Ryan Paul is responsible for hit songs such as 'Fine and Cosmic Gate', racking up more than 150K in Spotify streams.

Performer and lyricist Rachel Lowell made a name for herself on the local festival circuit, winning the Konkors Kanzunetta Indipendenza with Li Stajt Nagħżel Jien in 2019, whilst also finishing in 3rd place at L-Għanja tal-Poplu with Minn Kajfas Għal Għand Pilatu, also in 2019.

Taking to Facebook, Lowell said: “Ryan Paul took a liking to my voice, and asked whether I would be interested in working on a song with him” before going onto add that “after hearing the first demo, I was immediately sold, so much so that I even offered to write the lyrics myself. The end result being: You & I”.

The release of 'You & I' is supported with an internationally produced lyric video, which breathes life into the song's universal message whilst also capturing all the fun.

As of 23 July, 'You & I' is available for streaming and/or purchase on all leading digital platforms including, but not limited to Spotify, Deezer, Google Play, Amazon and iTunes through international distribution company; CAP-Sounds.