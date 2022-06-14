Brother-sister duo to perform intimate cello and piano recital at Manoel Theatre

Brother-sister duo Ákos Kertész and Judit Kertész have teamed up to take Maltese audiences on an exquisite musical journey during an intimate cello and piano recital at Manoel Theatre.

Cello Fantasies is the latest event by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, taking place on 17 June. The programme includes the French impressionist colours of Debussy’s Cello Sonata and Fauré’s poignant Élégie, as well as the German Romantic lyricism of Schumann’s Fantasiestücke, as well as the Twentieth Century Hungarian spirit of Kodály’s elegant Adagio.

The classics will be interpreted by the brother-sister duo, who will showcase their masterful instrumentality, repertoire which brings out the poetic harmony of the two instruments.

MPO Principal Cello Ákos Kertész joined the MPO in 2012 after having played in numerous prestigious international orchestras, including the Hungarian State Opera (Budapest) and the Hyogo Performing Arts Center Orchestra (Kobe, Japan) and Het Residentie Orkest (The Hague). Ákos has worked with world-class conductors and soloists, having toured extensively throughout Europe, North America, China and Japan.

Judit Kertész, a keen educator, concert pianist, and active chamber musician, is the prize-winner of various international competitions in Hungary, the Czech Republic and Spain, having regularly performed at concerts and festivals across Europe and Japan.

Tickets can be bought from teatrumanoel.com.