Lordi, Mike and the Mechanics to play in Malta

Lordi and Mike and the Mechanics are among the international artists who will be performing in Malta as part of the Rock’N Malta 2023 line-up.

On Monday, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici launched the program of events for Rock'N Malta 2023, a fund managed by Festivals Malta to support and incentivize artists and promoters in the rock genre and its subgenres.

After issuing a call for applications in July 2022, the agency received a strong response and selected 20 successful applicants to benefit from the fund.

Festivals Malta Chairman Aaron Zahra explained that through the Rock'N Malta Fund, the agency is investing in the local rock industry and helping artists starting their careers to establish themselves in the sector, while also reaching new audiences through well-known international acts.

Festivals Malta CEO Annabelle Stivala noted that the fund will help the industry evolve and improve the quality of events by supporting local artists and organizers and easing some of the financial burdens of producing events.

The programme of events:

Lordi - March

Dark Malta – April

Music Playground – Between April and September

Rock the South 10th Edition | A symphonic rock show – May

Kunċert Rock | Gogol Bordello – June

John Lees’ Barclay James Harvest – July

Plaguefest – August

Venti Music Fest | The Creepers – Blues in Malta - September

Rock Wired – October

A Symphonic Rock Show and Choir – November

The Gozo Youth Orchestra – November and December

The Travellers Christmas Concert – December

Mike and the Mechanics | Rock in the Forest | Steven Rothery | Alan Parsons – Dates will be announced later this year.