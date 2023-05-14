Malta's Eurovision dreams crash and burn as The Busker finish last in semi-final

In a disappointing turn of events, Malta's entry to the Eurovision Song Contest landed in the last position during the Eurovision's highly anticipated first semi-final.

Official results reveal that The Busker, the trio representing Malta, earned a mere three points for their energetic rendition of the song "Dance (Our Own Party)" on Tuesday.

Alongside 14 other hopeful contestants, The Busker aimed to secure a spot among the top 10 finalists, vying for a chance to compete in Saturday's grand finale.

Sweden won the Eurovision Song Contest thanks to singer Loreen and her song 'attoo.'

In the final, the Maltese jury allocated the 12 points to Sweden, while Italy received 10 points and Finland secured eight.

On the other hand, the public favoured Italy's Marco Mengoni, granting him 12 points, followed by Sweden with 10 points and Finland's 'Cha cha cha' with eight.

Surprisingly, the United Kingdom, often beloved by Maltese Eurovision viewers, received four points from the public vote and failed to garner any points from the jury.

For the first time in Eurovision history, the results of both semi-final qualifiers were determined entirely by the public's votes.

Every member of the public had the opportunity to vote up to 20 times to the same/different countries.

Regrettably, this is not the first time Malta has encountered the sting of failure in the notoriously challenging Eurovision arena.

Last year, Emma Muscat failed to qualify for the finals, finishing in 16th place with 47 points for her song "I Am What I Am."

Malta is not the only country to have never won the Eurovision contest, but it takes the cake for spending the most years without a win.