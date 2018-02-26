DJs Dmitri Vegas and Like Mike to perform during Isle of MTV

World renowned DJs Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike are the first confirmed artists that will exhibit their talents during the Isle of MTV concert on the 27th June.

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi announced this during a live video, during which he described the event as the peak of events during the summer months. The Minister explained that during the past months, there have been ongoing negotiations with Viacom, the company representing MTV, in order to ensure that the Maltese islands are represented in the best way possible.

Dimitri Vegars and Like Mike are two Belgian brothers that are listed second amongst the first hundred around the world by DJ MAG.

https://djmag.com/top-100-djs/poll-2017-dimitri-vegas-mike

During the coming weeks, more artists will be announced to participate during the event that will be attended by thousands of locals and tourists alike.