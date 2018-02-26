DJs Dmitri Vegas and Like Mike to perform during Isle of MTV

World renowned DJs Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike are the first confirmed artists for this year's Isle of MTV

26 February 2018, 4:29pm
World renowned DJs Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike are the first confirmed artists
World renowned DJs Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike are the first confirmed artists

World renowned DJs Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike are the first confirmed artists that will exhibit their talents during the Isle of MTV concert on the 27th June.

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi announced this during a live video, during which he described the event as the peak of events during the summer months. The Minister explained that during the past months, there have been ongoing negotiations with Viacom, the company representing MTV, in order to ensure that the Maltese islands are represented in the best way possible.

Dimitri Vegars and Like Mike are two Belgian brothers that are listed second amongst the first hundred around the world by DJ MAG.

https://djmag.com/top-100-djs/poll-2017-dimitri-vegas-mike

 During the coming weeks, more artists will be announced to participate during the event that will be attended by thousands of locals and tourists alike.

More in Music
DJs Dmitri Vegas and Like Mike to perform during Isle of MTV
Music

DJs Dmitri Vegas and Like Mike to perform during Isle of MTV
Within Legion Within | INDOMINUS
Music

Within Legion Within | INDOMINUS
Tia Reljic
Ticking time bomb
Entertainment

Ticking time bomb
Tia Reljic
Music for the people | Kill The Action
Music

Music for the people | Kill The Action
Teodor Reljic
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe