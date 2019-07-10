menu

[WATCH] Stars impress as Isle of MTV Malta attracts thousands

The annual music festival featured chart-topping artists Martin Garrix, Bebe Rexha, Ava Max and Wiley

karl_azzopardi
10 July 2019, 12:09am
by Karl Azzopardi
Thousands flocked to the Floriana Granaries on Tuesday evening, as a star-studded line-up took to the stage during the 13th edition of the annual Isle of MTV concert.

Wiley, Bebe Rexha, DJ Martin Garrix and Ava Max all featured during the performance on a hot night in Malta. 

The free concert, which has become an annual appointment for music lovers and festival goers alike, also featured Maltese musicians Emma Muscat, Owen Leuellen, X-Factor winner Michela Pace and Gaia Cauchi. 

The singers all brought their own music, with chart-topping songs like Bebe Rexha’s Last Hurrah, Ava Max’s Sweet but Psycho and Martin Garrix’s Animals.

The concert lived up to the singer’s expectations, with Bebe Rexha and Ava Max talking about performing for an ‘energetic’ crowd on Tuesday afternoon.

Bebe Rexha rose to fame in 2013 after signing with Warner Bros. Records. 

She had begun writing several songs for famous artists like Selena Gomes, Eminem and Rihanna, before going on to collaborate with other big names such as G-Eazy, Pitbull and fellow Isle of MTV headliner Martin Garrix. 

23-year-old Martin Garrix has already had an eventful music career despite his young age, becoming the youngest ever DJ to headline the Ultra Music Festival at only 17 years of age. 

In 2013, he gained fame through his release Animals, becoming the youngest person to the reach the number one spot at only 16-years-old. 

Wiley, an English MC, rapper and record producer has been nicknamed the Godfather of Grime, and has released chart topping songs such as Wearing My Rolex, Never Be Your Woman and UK number one hit, Heatwave. 

Ava Max’s breakthrough came in January, when her single Sweet but Psycho reached the top of the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.  

