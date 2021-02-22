Bulgarian-Maltese soprano Andriana Fenech Yordanova to perform at operatic Concert in March

European Foundation for Support of Culture will be hosting a concert entitled Opera Highlights at the Westin Daragonara on 20 March.

The concert will include Bulgarian-Maltese soprano Andriana Fenech Yordanova, tenor Andrei Daranyi and pianist Maria-Elena Farrugia.

Angelo Muscat and Georg Zammit, two young tenors from the Malta School of Music, will also appear.

The concert features a programme of works in the Lyric Opera tradition, including pieces by Verdi, Puccini, Massenet, Leoncavallo, Tchaikovsky, Lehar and others.

Andriana Fenech Yordanova has considerable performance experience in addition to her varying educational activities. Her past outings include concerts performed for the President of Malta and prime minister and numerous appearances abroad such as the Sofia Music Weeks Festival in 2019.

She has performed with noted conductors, including Brian Schembri, Michael Laus, Damiano Binetti, Alexey Nyaga, Christopher Muscat, Colin Attard, Franchesco Falci, Alexey Galea Cavallazzi, and Wayne Marshall, among others. Making her debut in Puccini’s La Boheme at Bourgas Opera Theatre in 1995, she followed this, playing the role of Fiordiligi in Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte the following year at the Varna Opera House, and in 2019 was nominated for a Crystal Lyre Award in Bulgaria.

The rehearsal for the concert will be filmed for release on TVM, with viewers treated to an inside look at the creative process behind this intriguing concert offering, as well as including interviews and previews of the works featured in the performance.

Opera Highlights will be on at the Westin Dragonara Resort in St. Julian's on 20 March, 2021. For full details, see the EUFSC website.