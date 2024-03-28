Paolo Mangiola steps down at ŻfinMalta as Matthew Robinson takes helm

ŻfinMalta has appointed Matthew William Robinson from the Welsh national dance company as its next artistic director, replacing Paolo Mangiola who leaves the role in July 2024, following a term of seven years.

Mangiola joined a young ŻfinMalta at the end of its third season and has since led Malta’s national dance company through a period of extraordinary growth, bringing recognition at a local and international level.

“After seven fulfilling years, I have made the decision to step down from my role. Leadership is also the ability to understand when a cycle is ending and allowing the institution you served to keep developing through new voices and expertise. It has been an incredible journey, and I am immensely proud of the accomplishments we’ve achieved together,” Mangiola said.

Mangiola gave thanks to ŻfinMalta’s loyal audiences, who witnessed important established and pioneering choreographers who have also worked on the international stage, including Tânia Carvalho, Emanuel Gat, Roy Assaf, Rosemary Lee, Sergiu Matis, Riccardo Buscarini, Francesca Pennini, Marco D’Agostin, Mauro Bigonzetti, Ambra Senatore, and Lesley Telford.

Mangiola also assembled a cast of dancers of the highest calibre and leaves a company of ten full time dancers and two apprentices.

Alongside ŻfinMalta’s extensive repertoire, Mangiola has overseen an inclusive and participatory education and outreach programme for people from all backgrounds, with any relationship to movement.

Matthew William Robinson leaves his post as artistic director of National Dance Company Wales to join ŻfinMalta for its 10th season.

Robinson brings to the role a wealth of experience following a distinguished career as dancer, choreographer, facilitator, rehearsal director and artistic director. His choreographic work has moved extensively across the United Kingdom and internationally to venues and festivals in Europe and beyond.

Robinson has previously held roles as dancer and rehearsal director for Scottish Dance Theatre, performing work by international choreographers including Sharon Eyal, Damien Jalet, Hofesh Shechter, and Victor Quijada, and he was Artistic Director of VERVE from 2016-2021.

In 2021 Robinson was appointed Artistic Director of National Dance Company Wales where he has been developing the interweaving possibilities of the company’s artistic and engagement programmes and interrogating the role of repertory companies now, through works for theatre, public space, festivals, and immersive contexts. He is a graduate of London Contemporary Dance School.

“I am committed to ŻfinMalta as a home for groundbreaking artistic collaborations that centre movement as a transformative force in our world. We will collaborate with a breadth of artistic voices from near and far to create visually striking, physically distinctive dance work, that captivates the imagination of audiences nationally and internationally,” Robinson said.