Maltese dance couple win wheelchair dancing competition in the UK

Steven Fenech and dance partner Sarah Farrugia have won the Manchester Grand Prix of wheelchair dancing. At the beginning of June, they also placed second in the Danish Latin American Combi Wheelchair Dance WorldCup.

The dance partners have been participating in championships all across Europe in the last few months, also placing 3rd in the Holland Dans Spektakel and winning the Mainhatten Cup Latin American Combi.

Fenech and Farrugia have only been dance partners for a year and are now practicing ahead of the Latin American Wheelchair Championships, considered one of the largest competitions in the world for able-bodied dancers.

The Malta Wheelchair Dancesport Association are looking for sponsors to help with the costs of sending the couple to compete in further international competitions.