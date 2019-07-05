menu

Maltese dance couple win wheelchair dancing competition in the UK

Steven Fenech and Sarah Farrugia have been wowing judges all over Europe with a string of wins under their belt

david_hudson
5 July 2019, 6:14pm
by David Hudson
Steven Fenech and Sarah Farrugia dancing at the Latin World Cup Competition (Photo: Jacek Reda)
Steven Fenech and Sarah Farrugia dancing at the Latin World Cup Competition (Photo: Jacek Reda)

Steven Fenech and dance partner Sarah Farrugia have won the Manchester Grand Prix of wheelchair dancing. At the beginning of June, they also placed second in the Danish Latin American Combi Wheelchair Dance WorldCup.

The dance partners have been participating in championships all across Europe in the last few months, also placing 3rd in the Holland Dans Spektakel and winning the Mainhatten Cup Latin American Combi.

Fenech and Farrugia have only been dance partners for a year and are now practicing ahead of the Latin American Wheelchair Championships, considered one of the largest competitions in the world for able-bodied dancers.

The Malta Wheelchair Dancesport Association are looking for sponsors to help with the costs of sending the couple to compete in further international competitions.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
More in Theatre & Dance
Maltese dance couple win wheelchair dancing competition in the UK
Theatre & Dance

Maltese dance couple win wheelchair dancing competition in the UK
David Hudson
Dreaming of a female pope | Irene Christ on Pope Joan
Theatre & Dance

Dreaming of a female pope | Irene Christ on Pope Joan
Teodor Reljic
Pope Joan and her relevance today
Theatre & Dance

Pope Joan and her relevance today
MaltaToday Staff
From fury to forgiveness: Michela Farrugia in The Tempest
Theatre & Dance

From fury to forgiveness: Michela Farrugia in The Tempest
Teodor Reljic
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.