Marrying data and digitalisation to drive green change

Climate change, biodiversity loss, overconsumption in materials and growing inequality are all systematic global crises that stand to endanger humanity. For far too long most of our economies are and have been incentivising overconsumption and it is only now that world leaders have finally realised that a rapid, intense change is very much needed.

One thing that COVID-19 has shown us, is that to look after ourselves, we must look after our planet. The climate emergency is already having devastating consequences for all life on earth, for the most vulnerable and those who have contributed least to its destruction. Due to interconnection, the crises that we are facing now cannot be tackled in isolation and it is dangerous to think that our economies cannot adapt to such a change.

The good news is that digital technologies and the digital economy are now central to the way we work, conduct business, perform international trade and engage our world as individuals and communities. This means that the digitization taking place in most sectors will also be able to support a green economy and environmental policies such as waste and recycling.

A green economy

A green economy prioritises the health of people and the planet and sees these entities as interconnected. Think solar and wind power instead of fossil fuels, or better public transport and more electric vehicles as opposed to petrol and diesel ones. It would also mean massive investment in renewables, housing and transport and rolling out training programs to skill people up for new jobs in all of these areas. This would not just be good for the planet, but also good for the economy. Such big investments could create hundreds of thousands of jobs worldwide and a win-win situation providing both jobs and greener solutions.

The power of data

One of the ways technology can contribute most is through the power of data. Data allows businesses to analyse large data sets in order to make more informed strategic decisions. Thanks to connected devices and predictive analytics, data is more prevalent than ever, and companies that can effectively put it to use are enjoying the benefits. Not only are organizations harnessing and analysing more data, but they're also collaborating with it. A case in point is the motor industry which is undergoing huge change thanks to car sharping apps and alternative mobility services which have less of a negative impact on the environment.

A successful transition to climate neutrality will depend on the capacity of world leaders to bring innovation to the table, leveraging digital technologies as key enablers. Harnessing such technologies could bring entirely new ways of solving environmental problems and at the same time will likely contribute to profound economic and social change. Together we have to treat the tech sector as part of the solution rather than part of the problem and this is where the marriage between governmental bodies and private agencies will be at its most profound.

Recent global events have caused businesses to reassess their strategic approach to digital transformation. The race to apply digital technologies to create new, or enhance existing customer experiences, as well as business processes and models, has already created a divide. Those that want to stay ahead of the curve are using digital systems and tools to meet this rapidly evolving, technology-enabled demand and fueling market disruption by harnessing innovation.

