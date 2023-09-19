MITA’s dynamic approach to digital enabling services and project management

By Thomas Desira - Project Manager, Digital Enabling Services Department

The Digital Enabling Services Department at MITA is steadfastly committed to the core mission of seamlessly introducing a comprehensive suite of business solutions and enabling (shared) services. These projects and services are meticulously tailored to meet the diverse needs of our Government client, the broader public, and authorized Agents, aligning precisely with their specific requirements.

Within the department, a specialised project team is dedicated to the Public Registry and Person Register, both domains falling under the purview of identitá Government Agency. This project team is engaged in a wide spectrum of initiatives, including the development of cutting-edge business solutions, the modernisation of legacy technologies (which encompasses data migration and transformation), and the seamless integration of new modules of functionality into existing systems, among other endeavours. The team takes full responsibility and actively participates in all phases of the project lifecycle, covering everything from inception to implementation and go-live, and continue to provide post-implementation services to ensure long-term success.

Furthermore, the project team extends its expertise to provide essential business and technical consulting services to Transport Malta. We collaborate on a variety of projects related to the Land Transport directorate, providing valuable insight and technical guidance to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of their operations. This broader scope of services underscores our commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the realm of digital enabling services, ultimately delivering substantial benefits to both our Government and the broader community.

The project team is composed of highly skilled individuals possessing technical, business, and managerial expertise. Their approach is not isolated but thrives on continuous collaboration with a diverse array of stakeholders operating at various levels. To encapsulate the process succinctly, after establishing the project scope and obtaining client management's approval, the team engages in a comprehensive examination of both technical and business requirements. In specific instances, such as modernization initiatives, the team conducts a gap analysis.

Crucially, these requirements are not determined in isolation; rather, they emerge from extensive discussions and brainstorming sessions involving multiple service teams spread across different departments within MITA. This includes engagement with teams in enterprise architecture, networks, security, platform engineering, and various other domains. Furthermore, MITA's Finance and Contracts departments play a pivotal role in the procurement of outsourcing services.

Business requirements, on the other hand, primarily evolve through dialogue with the client. On occasions, these discussions expand beyond the client's organization to include authorized agents (partners) and even their respective suppliers. Once the requirements are articulated, they undergo thorough discussions with the outsourcing contractors or MITA software engineering team responsible for the subsequent development and implementation phases. In essence, our suppliers are regarded as an integral extension of the project team, ensuring a seamless and collaborative approach to project execution.

Collaboration between the team and these various stakeholders remains a constant and integral aspect throughout the entire project lifecycle. Effective communication serves as a pivotal element in this context, ensuring that everyone involved shares a unified comprehension of the project's objectives and expectations. Challenges naturally arise, particularly when dealing with a multitude of stakeholders, as is the case in our situation. Occasionally, despite everyone speaking the same language, there may be differing interpretations of identical requirements.

This is precisely where the project team's value shines through. For example, owing to the project team's extensive familiarity with the client's business, it possesses the capability to translate these requirements into technical terms that resonate with the contractor. Similarly, the technical guidance provided by the Agency is transformed into a defined requirement to be incorporated into the solution. This bridge-building function of the project team not only facilitates harmonious collaboration but also ensures the seamless integration of diverse perspectives into the project's execution.

In today's fast-paced business landscape, where achieving rapid time-to-market and maintaining agility are paramount project goals, clinging to the conventional waterfall methodology is no longer a viable option. As a forward-thinking and adaptable learning Agency, MITA is committed to equipping its personnel with the necessary tools and training to effectively navigate the demands and complexities of the contemporary world. A prime illustration of MITA's dedication to staying current and dynamic is its embrace of the SCRUM framework for the execution of significant projects.

While challenges inevitably surface during this transition, MITA's project teams have demonstrated their capacity for continuous learning and knowledge sharing. These collective efforts have not only enabled the successful integration of SCRUM but have also transformed potential obstacles into triumphs within various projects. This commitment to innovation and resilience exemplifies MITA's core principles and its forward-looking approach to project management.