Markets summary and Disney’s streaming future

Maltese markets erased their previous gain and closed lower on Tuesday with the MSE Equity Total Return Index moving 0.058% lower to 9,841.07 points. At the pinnacle of all equities stood MIDI p.l.c. with a gain of 7.69% to close at €0.70. FIMBank p.l.c. followed closely with a positive change of 6.15% to $0.69. Malta International Airport Plc meanwhile lost 3.23% to close at €7.50.

US markets also bounced back from Monday’s drop that rocked Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 311.78 points, or 1.2%, to end at 26,029.52, while the S&P 500 index rose 37.03 points, or 1.3%, to close at 2.881.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 107.23 points, or 1.4%, to finish the session at 7,833.27.

European markets turned lower and erased earlier gains late into the session as trade tensions continued to disrupt investor appetite. The pan-European stocks benchmark STOXX 600 index closed 0.5% lower after initially reaching a 0.7% gain. The London’s FTSE 100 index which includes many miners and commodity-focused firms which are worryingly exposed to Chinese demand, fell 0.7%. British maker Rolls Royce plc followed with its 6.9% decline as it raised its cost estimates.

Disney’s earnings forecasts and streaming future

Walt Disney Co announced a greater than expected decline in earnings. Disney started funding its ambitious plan to streaming media and folding in assets purchased from Twenty-First Century Fox. Shares of Disney, which had reached a high of 27% this year and hit an all-time high last week, dropped as much as 5% in after-hours trading to $135. Besides, Disney earned $1.35 per share for the quarter closing in June. This was below the $1.75 per share average which was expected by analysts.

The reason Disney is investing heavily in digital media platforms is to challenge the dominance of Netflix. Disney+, a family-friendly subscription service, is set to debut in November.

Due to this, costs piled up and they are expecting an approximate operating loss of $900m. However, Chief Executive Bob Iger, stated that ‘’we remain confident in our strategy and our ability to successfully execute it’’.



