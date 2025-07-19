Jet ski collision leaves 18-year-old fighting for his life
Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim collided with another jet ski and suffered life-threatening injuries in an accident in Balluta Bay
An 18-year-old Albanian man is in critical condition after he was involved in a jet ski collision in Silema's Balluta Bay.
The accident happened on Friday at around 4:30pm.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim collided with another jet ski and suffered life-threatening injuries.
He was taken to land on a dinghy before being driven to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance.
Police investigations are still ongoing.