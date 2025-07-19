menu

Jet ski collision leaves 18-year-old fighting for his life

Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim collided with another jet ski and suffered life-threatening injuries in an accident in Balluta Bay

matthew_farrugia
19 July 2025, 10:44am
by Matthew Farrugia
(File photo)
(File photo)

An 18-year-old Albanian man is in critical condition after he was involved in a jet ski collision in Silema's Balluta Bay.

The accident happened on Friday at around 4:30pm. 

Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim collided with another jet ski and suffered life-threatening injuries. 

He was taken to land on a dinghy before being driven to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.