MFSA warns of financial scams which take advantage of coronavirus outbreak

The Malta Financial Services Authority is drawing the attention of its licence holders and the general public to possible fraudulent schemes or financial scams which may try to take advantage of COVID-19 outbreak to target entities and individuals with the aim of misappropriating funds and/or obtaining sensitive personal information.

Such fraudulent schemes or financial scams may include advice in relation to investments in developing cures, requests for donations, medical and health insurance policies in relation to COVID-19, offers for sale of supplies, use of fake/phishing websites and/or emails with malicious content.

The MFSA reminded consumers of financial services not to enter into any financial services transaction unless they have ascertained that the entity with whom the transaction is being made is authorised to provide such services by the MFSA or another reputable financial services regulator.

A list of entities licensed by the MFSA can be viewed here: https://www.mfsa.mt/financial-services-register/.