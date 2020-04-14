menu

Aviation firm Medavia sacks all its pilots and crew

Malta-based Medavia has let go of all its flight crew in efforts to 'save the company' amid COVID-19's impact

massimo_costa
14 April 2020, 9:11pm
by Massimo Costa
Medavia has let go of its 26-strong staff contingent of pilots and crew as it struggles under the pressures of COVID-19
Medavia has let go of its 26-strong staff contingent of pilots and crew as it struggles under the pressures of COVID-19

Malta-based aviation firm Medavia has made all its pilots and crew redundant in what it called a "very drastic measure" to save the company from impact of COVID-19.

MaltaToday is informed that Medavia made 26 staff members redundant, amounting to all its pilots and cabin crew.

On Tuesday evening, Medavia confirmed it had no choice but to "make redundancies" due to the "disastrous effect" of the coronavirus on its operations.

"Meanwhile management is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to restructure the company in a way that will make it viable to continue to run the remaining operating segments," the company said.

Medavia said that it was in the process of repatriating all crew members which remained in outstations - an operation which was ongoing despite the difficulties caused by the coronavirus.

"Ceaseless efforts will continue until all are safely back," it said.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in Business News
Aviation firm Medavia sacks all its pilots and crew
Business News

Aviation firm Medavia sacks all its pilots and crew
Massimo Costa
MFSA welcomes conclusions of IMF's Article IV mission consultation with Malta
Business News

MFSA welcomes conclusions of IMF's Article IV mission consultation with Malta
Paul Cocks
IMF: Malta economy ‘cruising’ but MFSA’s oversight must be strengthened
Business News

IMF: Malta economy ‘cruising’ but MFSA’s oversight must be strengthened
David Hudson
Brown's Pharmacy launches free delivery service for POYC customers
Business News

Brown's Pharmacy launches free delivery service for POYC customers
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.