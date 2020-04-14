Aviation firm Medavia sacks all its pilots and crew

Malta-based aviation firm Medavia has made all its pilots and crew redundant in what it called a "very drastic measure" to save the company from impact of COVID-19.

MaltaToday is informed that Medavia made 26 staff members redundant, amounting to all its pilots and cabin crew.

On Tuesday evening, Medavia confirmed it had no choice but to "make redundancies" due to the "disastrous effect" of the coronavirus on its operations.

"Meanwhile management is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to restructure the company in a way that will make it viable to continue to run the remaining operating segments," the company said.

Medavia said that it was in the process of repatriating all crew members which remained in outstations - an operation which was ongoing despite the difficulties caused by the coronavirus.

"Ceaseless efforts will continue until all are safely back," it said.