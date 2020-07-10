Future of renewables: Green Investing targets socially responsible investments

Green Investing is a brand new way for companies to do business. It’s a new phenomenon that is fast becoming a relevant topic in most business cultures not only in industrial sectors, but on other fields too, including the financial world.

Renewable energies are the future. As fossil fuels are becoming more scarce and less environmentally friendly, innovative technologies in the field of storage solutions are in high demand.

Socially responsible investment has become more appealing, as evidenced by the number of stock and bond funds, whose objective is that of adhering to socially responsible mandates.

Companies that emit less waste exhibit long-term positive impact on their performances, as they operate more efficiently, resulting in lower costs and ultimately, fewer lawsuits.

Green Investing is acutely aware of investor’s objectives, which are after the re-allocation of money into more socially responsible investments.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of carbon emissions on the environment has become ever more evident. In fact, in May 2020, the European Commission presented an EU proposal to modernise the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT). One of the aims of said proposal was to ensure that the ECT would better reflect climate change and clean energy, as well as facilitate a transition to low-carbon, decarbonisation and contribution to the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

E-Stream Energy has harnessed the potential of innovative technology and thus, recognised the importance of safeguarding the environment, for the benefit of current and future generations.

While electric vehicles will eventually become part of our daily lives, power storage will almost certainly be the topic of the future.

Due to energy being needed everywhere, E-Stream Energy’s vision is to be leader in storage systems, making it available anywhere, anytime.

The current basis for energy storage is the lithium-ion battery. The E-Stream Energy Key Technology is a newly developed battery packaging system, based on the classic cylindrical cell.

The technology represents the safest and most cost-effective way to store electric energy, from a physical, economical and technical production standpoint. The technology is suitable for high-performance mobile and long-term, stable, stationary, portable and transportable applications.

The unique characteristic of the storage system is that lightweight and compact. Due to the quick and easy manufacturing processes, the E-Stream technology is suitable for series production and is therefore, easy to industrialise.

The non-destructive dismounting of the storage units, based on an innovative detachable contacting, enables a second-life use of the battery cells, which simplifies the recycling process. It also offers the highest degree of sustainability and allows almost unlimited applications on the market.

One of the first applications of the lithium battery pack, with German E-Stream technology, was for an electric vehicle: the E Streamer One. It is currently under development and is awaiting homologation for European launch. The car is expected to launch in 2021.

Those who are interested in the technology and the brand can invest in the project via a green bond, issued by E-Stream Energy GmbH & Co KG, which is distributed in Malta by Timberland Invest Ltd, a regulated entity authorised by the MFSA, under the Investment Services Act, 1994.

E-Stream Energy GmbH & Co KG (incorporated in Germany with registered office at Wilhelmshofallee 83, 47800 Krefeld, Germany) is the issuer of an unsubordinated bond issued in terms of a Base Prospectus dated 19 November 2019 approved by Liechtenstein Financial regulator in terms of the Prospectus Regulation and the relevant Final terms (hereinafter together the “Prospectus”). The Guarantor is Timberland Securities Investment plc, incorporated in Malta with registered office at 171, Old Bakery Street Valletta, providing an unconditional, irrevocable and unsecured guarantee to the Bond. The appointed distributor of the 4.5% E- Stream Energy bond in Malta is Timberland Invest Ltd (with business office at Aragon Business Centre, Dragonara road, St. Julian’s, STJ 3140), which is a regulated entity authorised by the MFSA under the Investment Services Act, 1994. Prospective investors should note that the bond is not redeemable before maturity. If you invest in this bond, you will not have access to your money before the maturity date. However, you may transfer or sell your bond in accordance with the terms of the Prospectus, dated 19 November 2019. The value of your investment may go up as well as down and you may lose some or all the amount that you invested. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance. Prospective investors are urged to seek appropriate advice before investing and to read the Prospectus, particularly the ‘Risk Factors’ contained therein. A copy of the Prospectus is available free of charge during normal business hours from the offices of Timberland Invest Ltd or through www.estream-bonds.com. This advert is approved by Timberland Invest Ltd.