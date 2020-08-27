Over 16,000 businesses get 50% cut on summer energy bills

Over 16,000 businesses across Malta and Gozo will be refunded 50% of what they paid in electricity bills for July, August and September, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri announced.

Schembri said that €35 million had been allocated for this purpose.

Schembri said that the refunds were part of the economic recovery package announced in June by the prime minister. “We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with businesses and families throughout this journey for the regeneration of our economy. Our goal is to continue to safeguard as many jobs as possible,” he said.

The scheme is aimed at businesses which also benefited from the COVID-19 wages supplement. Businesses with one outlet may claim a grant of up to €1,500. However, businesses with multiple outlets which employ a substantial number of employees benefiting from the wage supplement, can be eligible for a maximum of up to €7,500.

Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia said the application process will be outlined in an initial email sent out to eligible businesses from 1 September.

There will also be a link to an online application form through which businesses must submit details such as an account number. The account number must be verified by the submission of a scanned copy of any electricity bill received before July.

This will then be followed by an ‘Enterprise in Difficulty Declaration’ form which should be signed and scanned, followed then by an ‘Aid Received’ form which must also be signed and scanned.

Malta Enterprise will then verify the payment with ARMS. The refund may be done in more than one payment.

For further assistance, one may contact Business First on phone 144 during office hours, or send an email to [email protected] www.maltaenterprise.com