AX Group inaugurates new business centre in Mosta

AX Group - Malta’s leading diversified corporation operating in construction, development, healthcare, hospitality, and renewable energy - unveiled its new flag-ship Business Centre in Triq id-Difiża Ċivili, Mosta during an inauguration event attended by Prime Minister Robert Abela, Minister for the Economy, Investment and Small Businesses Silvio Schembri, and Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development Miriam Dalli.

By harnessing its core values of creativity, determination and integrity, the past few years have seen AX Group and its accomplished workforce achieve significant growth across its award-winning business portfolio with a range of successful projects. Due to this rapid expansion, plans were set in motion to develop a new business centre that would centralise and foster greater synergy among the entire Group.

“This inauguration event fills me with a sense of nostalgia for the first few months of my career that began 45 years ago. Since then, AX Group has grown from a humble home office to comprise 35 companies with net assets worth €227 million. This new Business Centre is the fruit of a lifetime of hard work, grounded in leadership, vision, efficiency, and determination. I am proud that my children, Claire and Denise, are taking the reins of the business so that, together with the CEO and key team of the Group, the AX story will continue successfully into the next generation,” says Angelo Xuereb, Founder and Chairman of AX Group.

Upwards of €12 million was invested into the entire project, with €6 million dedicated to the Business Centre alone. The state-of-the-art office complex – masterminded by Mr Xuereb and built by the Group’s construction team – comprises 12,000 m2 in all, of which 3,000 m2 are dedicated to AX Group office space, spread over two floors. The Business Centre was designed by architect Philip Micallef with interior design by architect Dorianne Ellis. The Group’s vast experience and resources in construction and development were instrumental in the various phases of the project, which was completed in a record 15 months, well ahead of its projected timescale, and despite the many obstacles created by the pandemic.

“Inside and out, the AX Business Centre was designed to set a benchmark for the next-wave of modern business headquarters in Malta, with the building being a true reflection of the high level of quality AX Group is renowned for. The interior design draws inspiration from each of the Group’s business operations, blending corporate functionality with industrial and hospitality touches, to create a vibrant building that is both distinguished and contemporary. The building also embraces our commitment to sustainable development through a range of eco-conscious design features, such as thermal and acoustic insulation as well solar PV panels to be installed soon so as to improve the building’s energy efficiency further,” says Denise Micallef Xuereb, Director of Construction and Development at AX Group.

Various other sustainable measures were implemented throughout the building to reduce its carbon footprint, including the use of natural ventilation systems and extensive floor-to-ceiling, double-glazed windows to make optimal use of natural light.

The AX Business Centre is thoughtfully planned out to contribute to a healthier work-life ethos for the Group’s employees and provides ample space and amenities to deliver an inspiring environment for work, creativity, and productivity. The building features hot desking facilities, informal breakout rooms, and space for the AX Academy for training and induction purposes. A four-level basement carpark ensures the building is commute-friendly, while a playroom in the shared canteen provides working mothers and fathers with a safe, fun environment to bring their children to the office.

“The new AX Business Centre embodies our dynamic brand and forward-looking company culture. We believe this inspiring, contemporary building is the HQ our talented team deserves, and will attract the highest-calibre people to our company. We’ll continue to create exciting work opportunities that offer professional development and the opportunity to rise within the company ranks,” says Mr Michael Warrington, CEO of AX Group.

At the heart of the Business Centre is an expansive expo room, which chronicles Mr Xuereb’s inspiring 45-year career through scale-models of the Group’s many successful developments, historic photos, and memorabilia. The room was designed to serve as inspiration for the next generation of business entrepreneurs, to illustrate how with determination and vision one can overcome many challenges, not merely for personal success, but to shape Malta’s economy and infrastructure for the better.

For more information on AX Group visit www.axgroup.mt