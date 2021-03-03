Economic recovery from COVID-19 'slower than anticipated', business survey shows

Recovery from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will be "slower than anticipated", a business survey released today shows.

The survey commissioned by the Malta Employers' Association covered more than 200 companies and found that the pandemic hit some sectors more severely than others.

“Many operators in the tourism industry may not survive another dry season unless they are kept on life support by fiscal incentives,” the association said.

The MEA said job retention remained strong with 79% of companies plan to keep their labour force stable in the coming three months, while 10% said they planned to reduce their workforce and 14% said they might increase employment but not necessarily to pre-COVID levels.

“However, government fiscal package will likely have to be extended throughout 2021, creating a strain on public finances, as, besides the enhanced expenditure, it is likely that government revenues will fall short of what was projected for 2021,” the association said.

The MEA said that 15% of companies reported activity similar to pre-COVID levels, and a further 16% said they were expecting a recovery within eight months. 24% of respondents said that it would take up to a year to recover, and a further 45% said that recovery would take more than one year.

32% of companies also told the association that investment projects had been postponed. The remaining 925 said that they do not foresee a reactivation of such projections in the coming six months.

Recommendations from the MEA