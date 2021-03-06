menu

BOV suspends fees on dormant accounts and minimum balance

BOV has suspended fees introducued in September 2020 aimed at recovering partial costs of retaining inactive accounts

paul_cocks
6 March 2021, 9:31am
by Paul Cocks
BOV is in discussions with the MFSA
BOV is in discussions with the MFSA

Bank of Valletta has announced that it will be suspending fees related to dormant accounts and minimum balance pending ongoing discussions with the Malta Financial Services Authority. 

The Bank said it recognises that some customers may have not received its advance notification in relation to these charges and the Bank is therefore taking appropriate measures.

BOV introduced the fees in September 2020 to recover partial costs of retaining accounts for clients who choose to keep their accounts inactive or with a low balance. Certain categories of customers were excluded from these fees.

In line with its campaign launched in September, Bank of Valletta continues to encourage its clients not using their bank accounts to close them or to opt for a basic payment account which is exempted from such charges.

Paul Cocks joined MaltaToday after having spent years working in newspapers with The Times...
More in Business News
BOV suspends fees on dormant accounts and minimum balance
Business News

BOV suspends fees on dormant accounts and minimum balance
Paul Cocks
Neteller and Skrill limit payments for Norwegian players
Business News

Neteller and Skrill limit payments for Norwegian players
Economic recovery from COVID-19 'slower than anticipated', business survey shows
Business News

Economic recovery from COVID-19 'slower than anticipated', business survey shows
Laura Calleja
Pilatus Bank loses EU Court appeal over ECB appeal
Business News

Pilatus Bank loses EU Court appeal over ECB appeal
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.