Construction site sealed off by BCA for unauthorised use of heavy machinery

Works on a construction site in Birkirkara were stopped this week after the Building and Construction Agency (BCA) confirmed that works being carried out were not in line with the original method statement for the site. Two enforcement notices were issued: one against the responsible Site Technical Officer and another against the demolition contractor, with an administrative penalty imposed on both parties.

On Tuesday, 6 April, the BCA was informed that heavy machinery was being used to demolish standing structures at the site in Triq L-Akwedott and Triq Fleur De Lys, Birkirkara.

BCA enforcement officers to go on-site and they confirmed that a large excavator with a hydraulic shear attachment was in operation.

Upon confirming that the use of such machinery was not included in the original method statement, the BCA ordered the workers to stop demolition and sealed off the site, as per Subsidiary Legislation 513.06. This requires the Perit in charge of the project to submit a method statement to the BCA and the Site Technical Officer is to ensure that works are always in-line with this declaration.

As a result, the developer, Site Technical Officer, contractor and Periti were ordered to stop any construction works on the site, apart from any works preventing possible damage to third parties.

The works cannot continue before the imposed fines are fully settled and it is confirmed that the site adheres to the method statement.