MFSA goes international in hunt for new CEO

The Malta Financial Services Authority is going international in its search for a new Chief Executive Officer.

The financial regulator posted a CEO vacancy on The Economist's online jobs board, giving prospective applicants just less than a month to apply for the position.

According to the vacancy, the MFSA is looking for someone with prior experience working in a regulatory environment, with exposure to several areas within financial services regulation.

The ideal candidate would also possess a solid academic background in financial services, management, accountancy or law - or any other finance-related area.

The CEO will help define and establish Malta and the MFSA's risk appetite through formal definition and categorisations of risk, while identifying mechanisms for establishing networks and relationships with other local and international regulatory authorities.

Previous CEO Joseph Cuschieri had resigned from his position after it was revealed that he had travelled to Las Vegas with Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech back in May 2018.

Prior to his resignation, Cuschieri had self-suspended himself from the MFSA after an internal investigation was launched on the Las Vegas trip.