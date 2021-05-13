Liz Barbaro Sant appointed as new chairperson of TradeMalta

Liz Barbaro Sant, Vice President of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, has been appointed as the new chairperson of TradeMalta, replacing Stephen Sultana who held the position for the past two years.

Following TradeMalta's annual general meeting, Liz Barbaro Sant said that internationalisation has become increasingly important for the competitiveness of enterprises of all sizes.

“In today’s environment, it grants a true independence from the local market business cycles,” said Barbaro Sant.

She continued by saying that it might sometimes become complicated for small and medium size companies to understand the tendencies of the world’s economy when trying to explore new commercial opportunities.

"And this is where Trade Malta comes in to support and assist any size company,” she said.

As outgoing chairperson, Stephen Sultana said that during the past two years TradeMalta has continued to diversify, expand and refine the range of services to industry while assisting a growing number of Malta-based companies in entering new and emerging markets across the world.

“Key elements responsible for TradeMalta’s success include the backing it enjoys at the enterprise level, the committed support it continues to receive from both of its key shareholders and the customer-focused mentality of its staff and board members,” said Sultana.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said that he looks forward to further strengthening the already existent excellent collaboration between government, TradeMalta and the Chamber.