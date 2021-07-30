Dragonara Casino and government sign new 10-year casino concession agreement

The government, through the ministry for the economy and industry, and Dragoanar Gaming LImited have signed a new 10-year casino concession agreement, commencing on 1 August, 2021.

The agreement was concluded following an internation Request for Proposals issued by the Privatisation Unit earlier this year, "to open and operate a casino in Malta".

During the new concession period, Dragonara Gaming Limited will invest a total of €10 million in new technology, systems and equipment in its bid to continue to provide a player experience of the highest quality.

The company has been successfully operating the Dragonara Casino since June 2010, after it had won another international call for tenders issued in 2009 and duly obtaining the license to operate the casino by the Malta Gaming Authority.

The second successive term at the helm of Malta's foremost land-based casino will enable the operator to continue to positioning the Dragonara as one of the most prestigious casino properties in Southern Europe while sustaining its contribution towards the growth of the land-based casino industry in Malta.

Johann Schembri, chief executive officer of Dragonara Gaming Limited said the company was looking to the future with a renewed sense of optimism, despite the setbacks of the last couple of years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"The next years will witness the development and restoration of the Dragonara Palace and its adjoining grounds and the introduction of new entertainment concepts, to complemen the casino operations while leveraging the true potential of the Dragonara peninsula," he said.