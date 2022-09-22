Ryanair hangar eyes November completion with five new routes

Ryanair’s new maintenance hangar facility is slated to open in November, as the low-cost airline introduces five new routes between Malta and other European locations.

Airline CEO Michael O’Leary announced on Thursday that Ryanair will be operating new routes to Bordeaux, Bournemouth, Lisbon, Shannon and Stockholm over the winter months.

In a local press conference, he remarked that the Bournemouth route was one which the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) was most keen on introducing.

Meanwhile, the new maintenance facility is set to support over 500 aviation jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers.

The €20 million investment was announced last June in the presence of Prime Minister Robert Abela, Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli and Economy Minister Silvio Schembri.

O’Leary said the airline enjoyed strong traffic over the summer period, with no company shortages in staff or cabin crew.

However, shortages in air traffic control (ATC) were a cause for concern. O’Leary said it had been the worst summer in terms of ATC delays and cancellations.

While traffic remains strong, O’Leary said the winter months could pose some risks. Areas of concern for the airline include adverse developments in Ukraine, the emergence of new COVID-19 variants, and a looming recession.

He said high inflation could pose an issue, but would not be as detrimental, since the airline is low-cost. As people look for bargain prices, the airline’s competitive edge grows.

David O’Brien, CEO of Malta Air, had nothing but praise for Transport Malta and the MTA. “Across my career I’ve worked with several such organisations. In Malta they really take on a leading role.”

However, he warned that the authorities should be alert to the introduction of a new direct flight tax as part of the EU’s Fit-for-55 environmental package.

O’Brien was highly wary of the new tax, particularly because it would be imposed on all direct flights, except for long-haul and connecting trips. “We believe it’s fair that passengers pay environmental tax but needs to be levied fairly. By exempting connecting and long-haul flights, you put the burden on passengers travelling point-to-point.”

He said it was ludicrous to tax single flights, but then levy no tax on those catching two flights to get from one place to another. “We’re all in favour of environment, but when you get into the nitty gritty it means direct flights are taxed, like Stockholm to Malta, but if you pass through Frankfurt, that element is untaxed.”