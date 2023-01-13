MeDirect launches a new and innovative online investment product

During January and February, MeDirect will be topping up the amount invested by the customer with an additional deposit of up to Eur200 into their MeManaged account.

Ingrid Micallef, Head of Products and Marketing, at MeDirect Malta said: “Our mission is to give customers control over their finances by providing the best tools available. With this in mind, we ensured that MeManaged, our discretionary portfolio management service, is accessible to all customers by setting very reasonable minimum investment amounts and comparatively low fees.”

Pawel Malukiewicz, Group Head - Channels and Customer Experience and Chief Product Officer said: “With MeManaged, we are delivering another pillar that gives you the tools you need to manage ‘Your Money, Your Way’. MeManaged is a product where we do all the work, and you can therefore spend your time doing what you do best and let MeDirect do the rest.”

More information on MeManaged, including the additional top ups available until 28 February 2023 are available here.

Terms and conditions apply and can be found here.

About MeDirect Bank Malta | MeDirect Bank Malta is the Island’s First Digital Bank and offers its clients access to market-leading financial products. One can become a client of MeDirect and open a MeManaged account by clicking here. For further information clients may contact MeDirect Bank on 25574400 or visit our site. MeDirect Bank (Malta) plc, company registration number C34125, is licensed to undertake the business of banking in terms of the Banking Act (Cap. 371) and investment services under the Investment Services Act (Cap. 370).

MeManaged, available through the MeDirect mobile app or internet banking, provides an investment strategy based on the profile of each customer. This strategy is then entrusted to the global network of financial experts at MeDirect who take care of it diligently and on an ongoing basis, in partnership with BlackRock - the world’s largest asset manager.

To get started, customers are asked a set of intuitive questions for MeDirect to understand their financial situation, the amount of risk they are willing to take on and their investment goals. Based on these, an individual risk profile is created, and an investment strategy is specifically assigned.

The MeManaged account can be opened with an investment amount of as little as Eur2,000. Investors can then opt to continue building this portfolio by topping up a minimum of Eur100 every month. The portfolio is fully managed by MeDirect, and customers can track its performance online through the MeDirect mobile app, or via internet banking, on a 24/7 basis.