WATCH | Tigné Point Q3 Residences completed in record time

Q3 Residences tower gives Tigné Point an additional 63 luxury apartments and penthouses

paul_cocks
12 June 2023, 8:56am
by Paul Cocks
Tigné Point, the luxurious, much-sought after location in the peninsula of Marsamxett Harbour, has now added a new block of residences to its portfolio.

Q3 Residences is a new 16-floor residential development comprising 63 luxury apartments and penthouses.

Each and every residence within is intuitively designed and flawlessly finished. Interiors showcase a neutral, cool palette of light porcelain tiles, engineered timber flooring, natural stone wall tiles and bronze accent finishes.

The development has a stepped profile to accommodate five large penthouses, each with their own terrace and swimming pool.

Tigné Point offers premium property in Malta – high end penthouses and spacious apartments, all boasting a unique design internally and externally.

The residences take up half of the development, with the remaining space dedicated to a retail shopping mall, piazza, outdoor leisure areas, and corporate offices. Resident amenities include a communal waterfront pool, fitness facilities, cafés, restaurants and underground parking.

Q3 is the latest phase of this development.

