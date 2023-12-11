eCabs announces partnership with tech giant Google

Maltese ride-hailing company eCabs has announced a strategic partnership with global tech giant Google.

The collaboration, formalized at Google's Milan offices, aims to integrate several of Google's cutting-edge tools into eCabs' ride-hailing technology.

The partnership will see eCabs use the Google Maps Mobility Platform. This integration promises to enhance geo-location tools and route management systems, optimizing the overall experience.

This means that eCabs has become the second business-to-business private hire passenger mobility tech provider globally to integrate Google's mapping tech stack for ride-hailing purposes.

As part of the collaboration, eCabs will migrate to the Google Cloud hosting service, enhancing security and reliability.

The strategic alliance comes on the heels of eCabs' international expansion, with ride-hailing platforms powered by eCabs launched in Athens, Greece, and Bucharest, Romania earlier this year.

Matthew Bezzina, CEO of eCabs Technologies, expressed pride in the partnership, describing it as a pivotal moment for the company. He highlighted the tangible benefits users can expect, including precise timing for rides, optimized routes, and an array of new user tools.

Luca Di Michele, eCabs Chief Technology Officer, emphasized that the integration of Google's mapping technology is already underway. He anticipates a transformative impact on eCabs' ability to expand and provide superior ride-hailing technology globally.