APS first Maltese bank to introduce SWIFT GO for dollar payments

APS Bank is the first local bank to introduce SWIFT GO, a service tailored for incoming cross-border payments in US Dollars, valued at $10,000 or less.

“SWIFT GO epitomises simplicity, speed, and reliability, addressing the hurdles faced in streamlining eCommerce payments,” said APS head of operations Alexander Camilleri.

With a focus on enhancing payment speed, reducing cross-border complexities, and minimising processing fees, SWIFT GO meets the demands of retail customers and corporates for a more efficient and cost-effective payment system. Small and medium-sized enterprises will particularly benefit from the agility SWIFT GO offers in sustaining their operations.

The collaboration with Bank of New York Mellon empowers APS’s Payments Operations Team to embark on the SWIFT GO project, ensuring an exceptional customer experience for receiving USD payments.

“SWIFT GO is very beneficial for our customers as it will allow faster payments. Retail and Commercial customers of APS Bank will automatically benefit from this innovative service when receiving USD-denominated payments, reaffirming APS Bank’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge financial solutions, ensuring an outstanding customer experience,” Camilleri said.