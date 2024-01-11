Former Italian MP Letta in meeting with MCESD at Castille

Social partners gathered for their first meeting of the year within the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development, with former Italian prime minister Enrico Letta, who is the EU rapporteur on the future of the single market.

Chaired by David Xuereb, the MCESD meeting included representation from key figures such as deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, parliamentary secretary Andy Ellul, and special envoy to the prime minister, Louis Grech.

Following discussions with Robert Abela, Letta sought feedback from MCESD members, emphasising the importance of tangible examples in reinforcing exchange of views. “The examination of the single market is a collective effort aimed at discussing ways to strengthen its structure,” Letta told social partners.

The MCESD presented a researched document outlining Malta’s recent participation in the Single Market, addressing challenges, barriers, and opportunities specific to the Maltese islands. The document contained contributions from all social partners, covering crucial topics such as goods and services, transportation, and cross-cutting themes, including energy, digital union, and state aid.

Letta expressed anticipation for continued collaboration, while the MCESD committed to continuing to support this transformation process of the EU Single Market through tangible and meaningful suggestions and proposals.