AI professor Alexiei Dingli appointed HSBC Malta board director

The professor of Artificial Intelligence, Alexiei Dingli, has been appointed a non-executive director of HSBC Bank Malta, and is set to replace Yiannos Michaelides who reaches the end of his tenure with the bank.

Dingli, a former Valletta mayor, is professor of AI at the University of Malta, having carried out research in the field for over two decades, assisting different companies to implement AI solutions.

A winner of various local and international awards, and rated world class by international experts, Dingli has published several peer-reviewed publications and formed part of the Malta AI task-force aimed at making Malta one of the top AI countries in the world.

He obtained his Ph.D in Artificial Intelligence from the University of Sheffield, and an MBA in Technology Management from the Grenoble Business School.

“I am very happy that Alexiei has agreed to join our board and I offer him a warm welcome,” John Bonello, HSBC Malta chairman said. “I am sure that his skills and personal qualities will dovetail well with what is already a committed and effective board. I would also like to thank Yiannos Michaelides for his contribution to our board with his technical knowledge and commercial experience.”

Prof Dingli said: “I am deeply honoured... in this rapidly evolving digital age, I believe that my background in technology and AI will contribute significantly to the bank's journey towards innovation and digital excellence.

“Embracing technological advancements is not just an option but a necessity for the banking sector, and I am excited to be at the forefront of this transformation with HSBC Malta. I look forward to working closely with the board and the entire HSBC Malta team to build a future that is not only prosperous but also technologically advanced and customer-centric.”