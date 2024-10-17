Gozo drone service to carry critical medical supplies across islands for hospitals

A Gozo-based aviation company has obtained operational authorisation for flight tests from Transport Malta, paving the way for Malta’s first air delivery service.

After two years of preparation annd assessments, Flying Zero’s drone-type aircraft will position itself in the logistics industry in Malta with a commercial launch to follow the successful completion of final flight tests. Speaking at a press event, CEO emphasized the transformative impact of the service, stating,

“This is the beginning of a new era for Malta, where real Flying Zero deliveries is the right choice when time is of essence, transferring urgencies from congested polluted roads fast and safely to the air,” CEO Alexander Esslinger of Sky Mobility Malta said.

The air delivery service will introduce a fully sustainable, environmentally friendly air delivery, using cutting-edge Swiss technology.

During a proof-of-concept demonstration in Ta’ Qali in the summer of 2023, the company showcased the immense potential of remotely piloted drone type aircraft deliveries to support Malta’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions in the aviation sector.

Esslinger said the technology will be integral to the forthcoming commercial launch, serving as a change-maker in industries with urgent delivery needs.

Key service areas include the rapid and secure transport of critical medical supplies, such as blood samples, between healthcare facilities. The company has already partnered with St. James Hospital as its first customer to ensure lifesaving deliveries like blood samples in times-sensitive situations by beating Malta’s traffic congestion by air.

For maritime operations, Flying Zero will deliver bunker samples and medications to ships at sea. The service will also cater to retailers and online merchants, offering fast, reliable, and environmentally friendly last-mile deliveries for small parcels, documents, and other essential goods, further enhancing the customer experience for Malta’s growing e-commerce sector.

“Flying Zero is more than just a delivery service—it is a solution to Malta’s growing demand for eco-friendly logistics,” Esslinger said. “By taking delivery vehicles off Malta’s congested roads, the company supports the nation’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 already today.”

The company is now actively recruiting remote drone pilots from Malta and Gozo.

Their team, comprising highly skilled professionals with deep industry expertise, said it will set a new standard for the logistics industry by integrating efficiency, sustainability, and innovation. “This pioneering initiative is a bold step toward reducing Malta’s carbon footprint through the use of renewable energy, offering a greener, faster alternative to traditional delivery methods,” Esslinger said.