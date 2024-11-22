Revolut to launch fully digital mortgage product in 2025

Revolut will launch its fully digital mortgage product in three countries as early as next year, as the company aims to expand its operations in 2025.

During a company event in London, Revolut co-founders Nik Storonsky and Vlad Yatsenko highlighted the company’s progress, including the addition of over 10 million customers in 2024, and outlined plans for AI-powered services, mortgages, ATMs, and enhanced business products.

On Friday, the company announced that it will launch a fully digital mortgage product in Lithuania, with expansion to Ireland and France by 2025. Promising near-instant approval, the service is expected to streamline traditional mortgage processes, integrating into Revolut’s broader credit offerings.

Meanwhile in Spain, the company aims to roll out Revolut-branded ATMs that will offer cash dispensing, card issuance, and eventually, cash deposit services. The ATMs are said to include advanced safety measures such as facial recognition software.

On the business side, Revolut Business is set to introduce its first business credit product in Europe and offer competitive savings rates across the EU. The platform also aims to support operational efficiency for businesses with services like Revolut Kiosk, which will explore biometric payment options, and an enhanced Revolut Pay feature incorporating Buy Now Pay Later.

During the event, it was stated that the company aims to double its customer base to 100 million clients.