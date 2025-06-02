BirdLife Malta condemns Popeye Village light show that disturbed protected seabird

BirdLife Malta has condemned the light and sound show held at Popeye Village over the weekend that disturbed the natural habitat of a protected seabird.

The bird conservation group joined the Malta Ranger Unit (MRU)in condemning the commercial event that was held within a Natura 2000 site.

During the event, the cliffsides were bathed in coloured lighting that was accompanied by loud music.

“Such events have no place in sensitive areas protected for their ecological value,” BirdLife said as it questioned how such an event was allowed to happen. It also questioned why no immediate action was taken when it was reported.

The private event, reportedly hosted by a Dutch company, took place during dark hours when Yelkouan Shearwaters–a strictly protected species–return to feed their chicks. These birds are highly sensitive to light pollution; intense lighting can cause adults to abandon their nests, leaving chicks to starve. The cliffs near Popeye Village support between 200 and 350 breeding pairs.

BirdLife noted that notices issued to mariners back in 2023 and which remain in force all year round, prohibit light and sound pollution near the outlet of Anchor Bay and the surrounding sea. Indeed, vessels are only allowed to use compulsory navigation lighting.

“This underscores how sensitive the site is — yet the land-based event went ahead with no visible safeguards,” BirdLife said.

The MRU reported the incident immediately to the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) while it was still ongoing, sharing video footage showing strobe lights spilling into protected areas.

Nonetheless, despite having 24/7 enforcement, ERA failed to intervene in real time. BirdLife Malta is demanding an explanation as to why ERA’s enforcement unit was not deployed to the site once the video was submitted.

An investigation has now been launched by the authority but BirdLife insisted this delayed response is “unacceptable”.

BirdLife called on ERA to establish whether a permit was issued, clarify what enforcement action will be taken and explain why the 24/7 enforcement unit did not visit the site during the event.

The organisation also called for a review of procedures to ensure timely response in future cases.