WATCH | Manoel Island issue divides MPs on both sides of the House

Members of parliament expressed different opinions on the controversial Manoel Island concession, with some stopping just short of calling for the concession to be withdrawn.

MaltaToday doorstepped MPs on Monday as more members of the political class expressed their desire for a serious discussion on the issue. Labour Party president Alex Sciberras admitted that he is one of the 29,000 signatories of a petition calling for Manoel Island to be turned into a public park.

While this newspaper was in front of parliament, PL MP Edward Zammit Lewis defied Prime Minister Robert Abela, with the latter invoking a 5,000-signature petition from investors in the concession. Zammit Lewis said that government would set an "ugly precedent" if the government were to act as guarantor for private bond-holders.

Meanwhile, PN leader Bernard Grech sided with the concessionaires when he said that turning the island into a park is a “beautiful dream”, but insisted the state must honour its contract with MIDI.

On Monday, some MPs stuck to their leaders’ scripts, others were silent, and some seemed to sympathise with the 29,000 signatories of the petition.

Among the MPs who acknowledged the massive wave of discontent with the concession was former PN leader Adrian Delia. He noted that one should see what was and wasn’t respected in the concession contract. Delia called on government to inform the public about which parts of the contract weren’t respected so that an informed discussion can take place.

Delia stated that MPs have an obligation to see what is truly needed in Malta. He also stressed that a discussion must be held not for its own sake, but it needs to be serious.

PN MP Darren Carabott was asked on his recent statement about the need to make “a courageous decision” about the project. “Everyone should look at what is in the public interest. In my opinion it’s very clear what that is.” He also acknowledged the glaring differences between Malta as it is now and as it was 20 years ago.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana’s answer was much more guarded than other MPs when asked about the calls for Manoel Island to be turned into a park. “I have my own opinion on the subject. But for now I choose not to comment.” He did however admit that he did not sign the petition.

Parliamentary secretary Rebecca Buttigieg, who described herself as “a Gżira native first and foremost,” stated that she is following the discussions closely. She said she is in favour of more dialogue on the subject in order to find “the best way forward for the country and for those areas.”

Labour backbencher Carmelo Abela called on government to take a look at all existing concessions including the one regarding Manoel Island. “Government must ensure that every concession given along the years is being observed.” Abela noted that if concessions are being broken, government should act.

Veteran PN MP Mario De Marco reiterated activists' belief that Malta has changed drastically since the concession was handed to MIDI. He noted that since the construction process hasn’t yet started, there is an opportunity for a discussion that respects all parties.

De Marco acknowledged that abandoning the contract has its own implications, but admitted that such developments are no longer necessary to keep the economy going. He also gave credence to the public desire for more open spaces.

Similarly, PN heavyweight Beppe Fenech Adami stated that one can hardly compare the current situation with that of 30 years ago. He acknowledged that the development should’ve entered an advanced stage in the last 12 years, as he pinned the responsibility of any failures to uphold the contract on the PL administration.

Parliamentary secretary Andy Ellul praised Robert Abela’s “very good statement” on the issue where he repeated that 60% of the island must remain open to the public. But when reminded of the PL president’s thoughts on the matter, Ellul said “That’s the beauty of the Labour Party, that we discuss ideas, we have diverse opinions,” as he claimed that the concession that was originally granted is a completely different one. Ellul further noted the importance of keeping in mind MIDI’s shareholders.

The PN’s rising star in Gozo Alex Borg did not seem too bothered with the issue, saying that he agrees with his party’s stance. Borg noted that it is important to keep residents’ needs in mind, but immediately shifted back to contractual obligations, before calling for a “balance.”

Meanwhile, PN MP Ryan Callus stated that a discussion must be held on whether both sides of the concession held up their ends. He said that one must also take into consideration the country’s new realities.