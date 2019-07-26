JobsinMalta celebrates third anniversary and continued growth

Just in time for its third anniversary, Jobsinmalta.com is celebrating continued growth and a 39% increase in website traffic over the last year.

Natasha Incorvaja, Client Relations Manager said that the website has just reached a 1,000 milestone in website enhancements with Preeo Studios, their developers.

“As in previous years, we have again implemented major improvements to our service. This has included ensuring clients have a dedicated Account Manager and assisting in increasing the visibility of jobs that receive less than 10 applications. The result of this has delivered a 39% increase in website traffic and the number of clients advertising has also increased by 29% since 2018 to over 2,650 employers," she explained.

Stephanie Cacopardo, Senior HR executive at Melita, praised jobsinmalta.com, providing a testimonial in the event of the website's third anniversary.

“We have been using Jobs In Malta’s services since 2016 and they are extremely responsive in helping us source the best candidates. Recently, they have made a number of changes to their website, reaching out to a wider range of audience. Their portal is very easy to use, we simply upload the vacancy and within a few hours this is advertised on multiple channels.

“Due to Melita’s continued success and growth, we are constantly on the look-out for candidates who want to succeed and grow within our organisation. Jobsinmalta.com helps us in this by targeting specific audiences according to the role requirements," Cacopardo said.