menu

Government says finances for first half of 2019 in line with targets

The Finance Ministry said that government expenditure in the first half of the year took care of the country's economic, social and environmental needs but that this would be kept in check to guarantee a modest surplus

david_hudson
27 July 2019, 12:55pm
by David Hudson
Finance Minister Edward Scicluna
Finance Minister Edward Scicluna

The Finance Ministry welcomed the latest government finance data published by the National Statistics Office (NSO), which had reported this week that the government's Consolidated Fund registered a €156.2 million deficit in the first six months of 2019.

In a statement released on Saturday, the government insisted that this was in line with its targets and that "government revenue continued to be buoyant with the increase in tax revenue rising by €218 million or 12.5 per cent, reflecting an increase in employment income coupled with a record low unemployment rate."

READ ALSO: Government registers €156.2 million deficit in first six months

The ministry said that while expenditure growth will take care of the country’s economic, social and environmental needs, it would be kept in line so as to provide a modest surplus.

"Expenditure on public investment projects increased by €77 million for the first half of this year reflecting the various government projects currently being undertaken, in particular the projects to upgrade Malta’s infrastructure," Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said.

The government highlighted how the recurrent expenditure increased by 11.7% with the highest contributor being expenditure on programs and initiatives.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
More in Business News
Government says finances for first half of 2019 in line with targets
Business News

Government says finances for first half of 2019 in line with targets
David Hudson
JobsinMalta celebrates third anniversary and continued growth
Business News

JobsinMalta celebrates third anniversary and continued growth
David Hudson
We need to be seen by one and all as fighting money laundering, Commerce Chamber says
Business News

We need to be seen by one and all as fighting money laundering, Commerce Chamber says
David Hudson
Updated | After Swedish pensions headache, Bank of Valletta to stop custodian services
Business News

Updated | After Swedish pensions headache, Bank of Valletta to stop custodian services
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.