Goverment's consolidated fund registers surplus at the end of August

This is contrasted with the government's consolidated fund deficit of €156.2 million registered in the first six months of 2019

david_hudson
27 September 2019, 1:11pm
by David Hudson
Government expenditure has increased by 13% from the same period last year
The government's consolidated fund has registered a surplus of €83.9 million at the end of August 2019. 

Up until the first six months of 2019, the government was registering a hefty deficit of €156.2 million in its consolidated fund.

The difference between total revenue revenue and expenditure resulted in a surplus of €83.9 million being reported in the government’s consolidated fund by the end of August 2019, compared to a deficit of €3.1 million in the same period in 2018.

Source: National Statistics Office
According to National Statistics Office figures released on Friday, by August 2019, the government's revenue increased to €3,190 million, an increase of 16.3% when compared to the same period last year. This is mostly due to income tax, VAT revenue and social security contributions.

The government's expenditure has also increased from €271.4 million to €3,106 million or 13% when compared to same period last year. 

Interest rates on government debt decreased by €12.6 million when compared to the same period last year.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
