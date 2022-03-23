Epic’s 5G roaming now available in over 25 countries

Epic customers will benefit from 5G not only in Malta, but also when roaming in 25 different countries, with European countries such as Denmark, Finland, Sweden, France and Ireland as well as other countries such as Thailand, the Philippines and Canada, included in the list.

As of 15 March, Epic obtained 5G certification for Apple devices that are 5G compatible, which include latest generation iPhones and iPads.

Android users may also experience Epic 5g when using Xiaomi and OnePlus devices, as Epic is working closely with Samsung to extend 5G services on these devices.

Epic has embarked on a significant infrastructural upgrade, overhauled from the ground up to make it faster, stronger, reachable anywhere and more reliable.

The new network will provide a better user experience to all customers, regardless of device, meaning more customers catered for in the same area, at the same time, without any loss of quality in efficiency.

“In practical terms, downloading speeds are superfast, independently from the traffic on the same network, with the possibility of reaching 1,500 Mbps,” Epic said in a statement.

Epic customers are already starting to experience substantial improvements on their tech devices, from mobile phones to tablets as part of Epic’s ongoing €40 million investment.

The new network is already available in parts of the island, namely Sliema, Gzira and St. Julian’s. The rest is being rolled out all over the island in the coming months. In November of last year, Epic upgraded all customers on an unlimited plan and the new business plans to 5G speeds.