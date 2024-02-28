Exploring the latest smartphone trends redefining tech in 2024

I remember January 2007 when the tech world gathered in anticipation. Steve Jobs took the stage at the Macworld conference in San Francisco. With his characteristic flair, Jobs unveiled a device that would forever change the world - the first iPhone. Describing it as a revolutionary product that combines a phone, an iPod, and an Internet communicator, Jobs demonstrated its groundbreaking features with a touch of magic. This presentation didn't just introduce a new gadget. It marked the dawn of the smartphone era.

Now, honestly, I can't think of anything that would be as revolutionary as the first iPhone. The impact it had on our daily lives, the way we communicate, work and entertain ourselves is immeasurable. Nevertheless, in the 14 years since the first iPhone was introduced, the technology has come a long way. Even though we probably won't see such a groundbreaking trend as one introduced by the first iPhone, there are still many things to look for in 2024.

Trend number 1: Sustainable materials and practices

As more and more people become environmentally conscious, the demand for sustainable products is increasing significantly. This trend is seen in the tech world as well, where companies are now using eco-friendly materials and practices to manufacture their products. For example, Apple has announced plans to make its iPhones from 100% recycled materials in the future.

Trend number 2: Foldable screens

Foldable screens were once thought to be an unnecessary gimmick, but they are slowly becoming mainstream. Samsung and Motorola are responsible for jumpstarting the market for foldable devices, and it's expected that more companies will follow suit. These flexible screens allow for a larger display in a smaller form factor, making them convenient for both work and game options on mobile. Initially, very pricey, foldable devices are now becoming more affordable, so we expect to see better adoption rates in 2024.

Trend number 3: Artificial intelligence

AI is everywhere so it's not a question if it will come to our smartphones, but in what form. You could argue that the first virtual assistants, like Siri, were an early form of AI, but today's AI capabilities exceed those of the early VAs. AI is already present on many smartphones, usually in photo post-processing software, live translation apps, and noise-reduction algorithms. But with the advancement of machine learning and neural networks, we can expect even more sophisticated AI features on our devices in the future.

Trend number 4: Wireless everything

In an effort to declutter our lives, companies are working towards making everything wireless. From charging our devices wirelessly to using Bluetooth or NFC for data transfer and connectivity, the future is looking increasingly cord-free. This also includes advancements in wireless audio technology. The standardization of Qi2 wireless charging also looks like something that could happen in 2024. This second generation of wireless charging could bring the wireless power delivery to up to 15W.

Trend number 5: AI pocket companions

Remember Tamagotchi? Well, one of the most recent trends is to bring AI to a small and portable form factor that is quite different from what we're used to. The Rabbit R1 and AI Pin are two major players in this new field. These devices are unlike anything you've seen before. They are compact and use AI for interaction, rather than standard scrolling and taping. For example, the Rabbit R1 is half the size of an iPhone and captures the spirit of Alexa or Google Assistant. It can do similar things - order your food, send messages, and control your music. But instead of doing all these things alone, you do it through a single interface on this small device.

Trend number 6: Satellite connectivity

Like many other trends, satellite connectivity was started by Apple. The main challenge of satellite connectivity is its availability. For example, Apple's satellite connectivity is available in a handful of countries. However, it brings certain benefits that other manufacturers like Huawei are very interested in. With satellite connectivity, you don't have to rely on cellular networks or Wi-Fi hotspots. You can use your device from almost anywhere in the world and still receive strong signal strength. This is a huge benefit for travellers as well as those living in remote areas with limited network coverage.

Riley Smith is a Marketing and Media Writer Coordinator