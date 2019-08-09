AI taskforce asks for public’s feedback on creating ‘ethical and trustworthy' strategy

Malta’s Artificial Intelligence taskforce has launched a public consultation on a proposed ethical framework for the technology.

The taskforce was set up by the government last year with the aim of drafting a national strategy for AI. The document released for public consultation was drafted by the taskforce’s Legal and Ethical Group.

The document, called ‘Malta Towards Trustworthy AI’, states that the developing an ethical framework, the government had established four “ethical AI principles”: a human-centric approach, respect for laws and democratic values, the minimization of risks associated with AI and having a framework that is aligned with international AI standards and norms.

The strategy’s main target is that of improving human well-being and the natural environment, such as enhancing healthcare, addressing climate change and eradicating poverty.

“Having a framework on ethical and trustworthy AI is crucial, as this will serve as guidance in the creation of trustworthy AI projects, but most importantly, it will play a crucial part in instilling trust among the public,” read the statement.

“It is these solid foundations that we will eventually lead us to the certification of AI related projects.”

The statement added that the taskforce was doing sterling work in drafting Malta’s national strategy, which is aimed at “placing Malta among the 10 nations in the world to have a strategy that is likely to impact every sector we know today”.

Feedback on the strategy can be sent by Friday 6 September, via email on [email protected]