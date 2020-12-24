Tenor Joseph Calleja’s Christmas Day TV special showcases beauty of Malta

A TV special featuring tenor Joseph Calleja singing popular classics from spectacular locations across Malta and Gozo will be aired on Christmas Day.

Calleja, who also narrates the hour-long programme, can be seen in settings that showcase the Maltese Islands at their very best: ranging from Malta’s majestic old capital Mdina to Valletta’s enchanting Grand Harbour to Gozo’s mystical 5,000-year-old Ggantija Temples. Stunning churches, a splash of Mediterranean Sea and a sneak-peek of the Archbishop’s Curia are thrown in for good measure.

The Maltese tenor spent several weeks on location recording familiar favourites like Maria, You’ll Never Walk Alone and Amazing Grace – which feature on his latest album, The Magic of Mantovanni – as well as music from late master composer Enrico Morricone and big-hitters Recondita Armonia and E Lucevan Le Stelle from Puccini’s brooding opera, Tosca.

Calleja said: “This has been an extraordinary year and we wanted to put together an extraordinary programme that shows Malta at its very best and puts a smile on people’s faces.

“Singing at these locations reminded me of how rich the country is in terms of beauty and history – each place has a story to tell – and I hope viewers enjoy watching the programme as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Calleja 2020 also features the talents of British soprano Carly Paoli, Italian soprano Carmen Giannattasio, conductor Gianluca Marciano and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

This project was produced by NnG Promotions with the collaboration of The Malta Tourism Authority, Bank of Valletta and Heritage Malta.

“I want to thank everyone who collaborated with me to make this wonderful project possible,” Calleja said.

Calleja 2020 will be screened by TVM on Christmas Day at 13.00pm.