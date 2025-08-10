Robert Abela says it is wrong to demolish longstanding illegal buildings

Prime Minister Robert Abela has defended a planned regularisation for owners of illegal structures who will have the option to pay a concession fee to legalise their properties.

In a short phone-in comment on Sunday, Abela claimed that it would be morally wrong to demolish one’s property, such as a small room in a field used for family gatherings, even if technically required by law. The measure, he said, would spare these owners and their heirs from legal and financial burdens.

This proposal forms part of a package of controversial planning bills which have been met with anger by environmentalists and activists.

The proposed changes will make it harder for building permits to be overturned on appeal and also give the minister new powers to introduce regulations that establish the “procedures, criteria, and conditions under which existing illegal developments or structures may be assessed, regulated, or otherwise addressed” by the PA.

Even former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat voiced his opposition towards some of the proposals.

Abela insisted that the proposed planning laws would prevent clearly unviable projects and bring more certainty to both developers and objectors.

Meanwhile, Abela promised that Budget 2026 will be “the best in the history of our country,” continuing to improve working conditions and fulfil electoral pledges.

He noted that over 70% of those promises have already been met. He also pointed to last year’s tax cuts, which boosted GDP growth by 0.4% and effectively gave the average family an extra week’s pay.