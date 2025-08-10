Elderly pedestrian struck by car in Floriana
Preliminary investigations suggest that the 72-year-old Birkirkara resident was struck by a Peugeot Partner driven by a 78-year-old woman from Birżebbuġa
An elderly pedestrian suffered grievous injuries after he was struck by a car in Floriana.
The accident happened at around 9:00am in Triq Nazzjonali.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the 72-year-old Birkirkara resident was struck by a Peugeot Partner driven by a 78-year-old woman from Birżebbuġa.
The pedestrian was aided by a medical team before he was taken to hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having suffered grievous injuries.
Police investigations are still ongoing.