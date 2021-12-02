Christmas magic in Buskett with the Magical Illuminated Trail walk-thru

The Magical Illuminated Trail is back, this time as a walk-through experience at the enchanting Verdala Palace in Buskett.

The magical after-dark adventure for families now has loads of new attractions. Join the fun between 3 December till the 9 January at the Verdala Palace in the Buskett woodland.

Following the success of the last year’s Magical Illuminated Trail Drive Thru edition, this year the event will be held as originally intended with a majestic Walk-Thru experience at the magical Verdala Palace.

A spectacular walk-about journey through the walkways of one of Malta’s national historic gems, the Magical Illumniated Trail features hundreds of new, larger-than-life lantern illuminated sculptures, light installations, projections and much more.

Bring your family and your loved ones to see these fantastic glittering structures like the Huge Winged Dragon, the Midnight Express Train, the Arctic World, Candy Land and lots of other marvelous creatures.

Walk through the light tunnels, twinkling with thousands of fairy-lights and the mesmerising Palace gardens awash with colourful lights. The route will also include some incredible show-stoppers, amazingly illuminated paths, irresistible selfie scenes, as well as an impressive projection on the Presidential Palace.

Ticket information

As per current regulations, all events in Malta are currently restricted to vaccinated attendees only.

All tickets must be booked in advance: due to current Covid-19 regulations, there will be no tickets available for sale at the door. Entrance tickets are valid for their specific time and not transferable.

Families, individuals, and groups may pre-purchase their entrance tickets online. The trail has been designed to allow only a few guests at regular scheduled intervals. The trail takes approximately about 45 to 70 minutes, depending on how many photos one takes.

Book your tickets for only €8.50 for children (3-16yrs) and €15.00 for adults (17+). Infants under 2 years of age are free of charge – but still require a ticket from the booking system.

Time slots are available starting from 5:20pm, with the last admission at 9:40pm.

Online tickets will be scanned on arrival and can be presented on mobile phones or printed.

Given the event is all outdoors, it is recommended you dress appropriately, with comfortable walking shoes with good grip, as well as a suitable jacket, and bringing along an umbrella just in case of inclement weather.

The Illuminated Trail Malta is supported the Ministry for Tourism and Consumer Protection, The Malta Tourism Authority and Arts Council Malta. The event will once again be held in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.