Three-year prison sentence for vagabond man who damaged two doors, destroyed a mobile phone

A man was handed a three-year jail term after admitting to damaging two doors in a block of flats and destroying a man’s mobile phone.

Jamal al Badawi, a 43-year-old Greek and Libyan citizen, was accused of causing over €2,500 in damages to a man’s door.

A court heard that after investigating, the police identified al Badawi as the man behind the crime, and on the day they came to this conclusion they received a report that a man tried to rob a Chinese person and destroyed his phone. The man turned out to be al Badawi.

He was arrested later that day.

He was also accused of living as a vagabond, breaking a probation order, and recidivism.

Before the sitting, the accused pleaded with his lawyer and the prosecution to receive a minimum prison sentence, telling them, “Three years inside over a door?”

Al Badawi, who told the court he was unemployed, admitted to the charges and apologised for his actions, as the court sentenced him to three years imprisonment.

Inspectors Jonathan Cassar and Nico Zarb prosecuted.